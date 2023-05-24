Four-star lists Clemson as potential visit

While Clemson basketball awaits PJ Hall’s decision ahead of the NBA Draft deadline, Brad Brownell and Co. are focusing on the high school ranks.

Four-star point guard Kyle “KJ” Greene has held a Clemson offer since August of 2021. Since then, Greene has picked up 16 other offers to up his total to 20.

However, just this week, Greene listed the Tigers as one of the teams he communicates with most frequently about planning out a visit.

2024 4⭐️ KJ Greene tells me he’s looking to setup visits in the near future. He told me these schools are reaching out the most: South Carolina

Clemson

Florida

Florida State

College of Charleston

Rice

Furman Greene is a 6-3 lead guard who plays with great pace and feel for the… pic.twitter.com/cdS29qWdpC — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 24, 2023

According to 247Sports, Greene is the No. 77 overall recruit and No. 11 point guard in the class of 2024.