Four-star lists Clemson as potential visit

Four-star lists Clemson as potential visit

Uncategorized

Four-star lists Clemson as potential visit

By May 24, 2023 4:35 pm

By |

While Clemson basketball awaits PJ Hall’s decision ahead of the NBA Draft deadline, Brad Brownell and Co. are focusing on the high school ranks.

Four-star point guard Kyle “KJ” Greene has held a Clemson offer since August of 2021. Since then, Greene has picked up 16 other offers to up his total to 20.

However, just this week, Greene listed the Tigers as one of the teams he communicates with most frequently about planning out a visit.

According to 247Sports, Greene is the No. 77 overall recruit and No. 11 point guard in the class of 2024.

, , , Uncategorized

More TCI

Latest

5hr

Clemson will begin its quest for an ACC Championship on Wednesday night when the Tigers take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. But since the Hokies lost to Boston College on Tuesday, Wednesday’s game against (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home