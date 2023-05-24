Slew of Tigers honored among ACC's best ahead of 2023 season

This week, a national outlet honored who it sees as the best players in the ACC for the upcoming season.

Athlon Sports released its 2023 ACC Football All-Conference Team, with the selections primarily based on how Athlon believes players will perform this season.

Athlon’s ACC Football All-Conference Team features a slew of Clemson standouts, with a total of 14 Tigers appearing among the first-, second-, third- and fourth-team honorees.

Running back Will Shipley was selected to the first-team offense, in addition to earning second-team specialist honors as a kick returner.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Tyler Davis, linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, and safety Andrew Mukuba all made the first-team defense.

Center Will Putnam was picked for the second-team offense, and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro was named to the second-team defense.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Beaux Collins and offensive lineman Blake Miller earned spots on the third-team offense, with cornerback Nate Wiggins and safety Jalyn Phillips being named to the third-team defense.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams and offensive lineman Walker Parks both appeared on the fourth-team offense to round out Clemson’s Athlon All-Conference Team selections.

Clemson will open the 2023 season on Labor Day when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

