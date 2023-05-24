Talented Maryland defender talks official visit, top schools

There is a long list of highly rated recruits set to make their way down to Clemson during the first weekend of June for official visits.

Among them is Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge rusher Darien Mayo, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound freak of nature on the defensive line. Mayo previously visited Clemson in January for the program’s elite junior day, which is also when the Tigers extended their offer.

“My first time up there was great,” Mayo said. “Just seeing how it was and I’m just ready to get more and see what they’re saying. I can’t wait for the visit.”

Clemson made the top-six for Mayo earlier this month, but the towering defender ensured The Clemson Insider that all six schools he is considering are currently on level ground.

“Everybody is the same,” Mayo said. “They are all on the same playing field, nobody is different. Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, all of them are the same, so we’re just going to see how this official visit goes.”

Alongside the Tigers, Mayo’s top six includes Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC.