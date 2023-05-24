'Why not us': Rittman discusses challenge before Super Regional trip

No. 10 Clemson softball took down No. 17 Auburn Sunday, securing their second-straight Super Regional berth. With the victory, the Tigers are headed down to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the No. 1 Sooners Friday. Head coach John Rittman spoke to media before the team began its trip.

“Just really proud of our ball club, the way we fought back last weekend,” Rittman said. “Looking forward to the challenge of facing the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma. We’re gonna go up there and give it our best shot.”

The Tigers are 49-10 on the year, a very strong record, while Oklahoma is an absurd 54-1 on the year. During that run, they’ve completed 33 shutouts. To advance, Clemson would have to take down the Sooners twice the times they’ve been defeated on the year.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games in our program’s short history and played in a lot of big games this year so I know our team is up for the challenge,” Rittman said. “We are a team that plays relaxed, we really do and we have a lot of fun when we play and this weekend’s going to be no different. Obviously, the stage is gonna be different but we’re well prepared for what lies ahead.”

Rittman referenced how each player has a moment they can draw back from to stay relaxed in moments like this. He also emphasized how Clemson’s coaches avoid putting pressure on the team. When asked about the daunting task, Rittman had a simple answer.

“Why not us?” Rittman said.

The Tigers begin their trip Wednesday, with the series beginning May 26, 1 p.m. ET, televised on ESPN2.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players. Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.