Bakich details Clemson’s unique approach to pool play

First-year Clemson head coach Erik Bakich had never participated in a pool play format similar to that of the ACC before this season. Prior to the tournament, he made it clear he was not a fan of the format.

However, Bakich devised a way to plan for the unique format that may have helped the Tigers stay motivated en route to a dominant nine-run victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night.

“So prior to knowing who the winner was between Virginia Tech and Boston College, we just talked about, we’re going to talk about it as a normal four-game week, where we have a midweek and three conference games,” Bakich said. “We don’t know which is the midweek game yet, because the winner of the Virginia Tech and Boston College game, when we play that winner it’ll be like game one of conference play.”

The Tigers took down the Hokies in the “midweek” game, but will face a talented Boston College team with a chance to advance on Friday.

“Boston College gave us everything we could handle up in Chestnut Hill,” Bakich said. “We’re going to have our hands full with Boston College because that is an amazing team. So that’s all we’re really focused on right now.”

Bakich has yet to name a starting pitcher for Friday’s matchup, but ensured that it would be one of the program’s weekend starters getting the call on the mound.

Clemson will take on the sixth-seeded Eagles on Friday at 11 a.m. The winner will advance to the elimination stage of the tournament.