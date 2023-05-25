Bakich speaks on the emergence of Billy Amick

This time last year, a freshman Billy Amick was finishing up a season where he recorded just two hits in 19 at-bats.

Today, he has become one of the best hitters in the country and leads the Tigers in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS.

“He’s got an incredible story and it’s actually an inspirational story for anyone that starts the season as a role player,” head coach Erik Bakich said. “It was only by chance that he even got in a game this year.”

Amick had just one at-bat in the team’s first 12 games before getting his first opportunity in an early March game against Presbyterian. The Tigers’ starting first baseman, Chad Fairey, was hit by a pitch and shuffles in the lineup forced Amick into the game.

He capitalized on the opportunity with a hit in two at-bats and even hit a walk-off grand slam in the team’s very next game against Georgia State. Since then, Amick has not looked back and has upped his batting average to an astounding .432, which would be good enough for third in the nation.

“He just was always positive, always worked hard and took advantage of his opportunity,” Bakich said. “For a guy that was never even considered in the lineup, now we can’t write a lineup card without him hitting in the five hole behind Caden (Grice).”

Amick and the electrifying Tiger offense have engineered one of the best turnarounds in college baseball, currently riding a 13-game win streak in the midst of ACC Tournament play.

Clemson will take on the sixth-seeded Boston College Eagles on Friday at 11 a.m. The winner will advance to the tournament’s semifinals on Saturday.