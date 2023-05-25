Clemson basketball star makes decision

For weeks, Clemson has been awaiting the decision of basketball star forward PJ Hall.

On Thursday morning, Hall finally made it just six days before the deadline for college players to withdraw or remain in the NBA Draft.

In a 27-second long video posted to Twitter, Hall announced that he would return to Clemson for his final year of eligibility.

I came to Clemson for a reason, and I ain’t done yet. #Godswill pic.twitter.com/VeWwBpB6aR — PJ Hall (@pjhall020) May 25, 2023

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, one assist and just over one block for the Tigers last season.