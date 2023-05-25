Clemson makes the cut for big-time OL

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best offensive linemen in the class of 2024 on Thursday evening.

Copperas Cove (TX) four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini released his top-six on Thursday. Alongside Clemson, Uini included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’8 315 OT from Copperas Cove, TX is ranked as a Top 150 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Sb2hY0NT2Z pic.twitter.com/HDmyUhGWel — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2023

Uini visited Clemson in March, which is when the Tigers extended their offer. It marked offer No. 40 for the talented lineman.

247Sports ranks Uini as the No. 134 overall recruit and No. 8 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.