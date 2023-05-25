Norman Super Regional Preview

As Clemson travels to the Norman Super Regional to take on #1 Oklahoma, TCI takes a deeper look at both the Tigers and the Sooners. In this preview, get to know both teams from a statistical comparison, team leaders, and a quick NCAA Tournament history.

Clemson Tigers:

Record: 49-10 (18-6; 3rd ACC)

Away Record: 14-4

NCAA Appearances: 3rd (0 titles/0 WCWS/2 Supers)

NCAA Record: 8-5 (.615)

All-Time Record vs. Big 12: 1-3

Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 5-6

Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC

Oklahoma Sooners:

Record: 54-1 (18-0; 1st Big 12)

Home Record: 18-0

NCAA Appearances: 29th (6 titles/15 WCWS/16 Supers)

NCAA Record: 146-54 (.730)

All-Time Record vs. ACC: 40-18

Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 8-0

Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC

Norman Super Regional Overview Clemson Oklahoma Average .315 .376 Runs/Game 6.1 8.4 2B/3B/HR 84/5/77 108/8/104 BB/HBP/K 224/35/248 223/31/138 Stolen Bases 102-123 48-56 ERA 1.36 0.88 Opp BA .196 .158 BB/HBP/K 74/17/313 86/14/408 Fielding % .980 .989 Errors 33 14

Stat Leaders Clemson Oklahoma Batting Average: .467 (#72 Valerie Cagle) .439 (#23 Tiare Jennings) RBI: 57 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 58 (#23 Tiare Jennings) Doubles: 14 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 17 (#33 Alyssa Brito) Home Runs: 19 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 15 (#24 J. Coleman, #33 A. Brito) Walks: 36 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 38 (#24 Jayda Coleman) Stolen Bases: 20 (#6 Julia Bomhardt) 15 (#24 Jayda Coleman) ERA: 1.01 (#2 Brooke McCubbin) 0.57 (#19 Nicole May) Appearances: 36 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 31 (#98 Jordy Bahl) Starts: 29 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 18 (#98 Jordy Bahl) Wins: 25 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 18 (#19 Nicole May) Saves: 3 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 3 (#98 Jordy Bahl) Innings: 186.0 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 114.1 (#98 Jordy Bahl) Strikeouts: 186 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 150 (#98 Jordy Bahl)

