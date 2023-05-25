Norman Super Regional Preview

Softball

By May 25, 2023 8:44 am

As Clemson travels to the Norman Super Regional to take on #1 Oklahoma, TCI takes a deeper look at both the Tigers and the Sooners. In this preview, get to know both teams from a statistical comparison, team leaders, and a quick NCAA Tournament history.

Clemson Tigers:
Record: 49-10 (18-6; 3rd ACC)
Away Record: 14-4
NCAA Appearances: 3rd (0 titles/0 WCWS/2 Supers)
NCAA Record: 8-5 (.615)
All-Time Record vs. Big 12: 1-3
Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 5-6
Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC

Oklahoma Sooners:
Record: 54-1 (18-0; 1st Big 12)
Home Record: 18-0
NCAA Appearances: 29th (6 titles/15 WCWS/16 Supers)
NCAA Record: 146-54 (.730)
All-Time Record vs. ACC: 40-18
Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 8-0
Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC

Norman Super Regional Overview
Clemson Oklahoma
Average .315 .376
Runs/Game 6.1 8.4
2B/3B/HR 84/5/77 108/8/104
BB/HBP/K 224/35/248 223/31/138
Stolen Bases 102-123 48-56
ERA 1.36 0.88
Opp BA .196 .158
BB/HBP/K 74/17/313 86/14/408
Fielding % .980 .989
Errors 33 14

 

Stat Leaders Clemson Oklahoma
Batting Average: .467 (#72 Valerie Cagle) .439 (#23 Tiare Jennings)
RBI: 57 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 58 (#23 Tiare Jennings)
Doubles: 14 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 17 (#33 Alyssa Brito)
Home Runs: 19 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 15 (#24 J. Coleman, #33 A. Brito)
Walks: 36 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 38 (#24 Jayda Coleman)
Stolen Bases: 20 (#6 Julia Bomhardt) 15 (#24 Jayda Coleman)
ERA: 1.01 (#2 Brooke McCubbin) 0.57 (#19 Nicole May)
Appearances: 36 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 31 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
Starts: 29 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 18 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
Wins: 25 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 18 (#19 Nicole May)
Saves: 3 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 3 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
Innings: 186.0 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 114.1 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
Strikeouts: 186 (#72 Valerie Cagle) 150 (#98 Jordy Bahl)

 

