Norman Super Regional Preview

As Clemson travels to the Norman Super Regional to take on #1 Oklahoma, TCI takes a deeper look at both the Tigers and the Sooners. In this preview, get to know both teams from a statistical comparison, team leaders, and a quick NCAA Tournament history.
Clemson Tigers:
Record: 49-10 (18-6; 3rd ACC)
Away Record: 14-4
NCAA Appearances: 3rd (0 titles/0 WCWS/2 Supers)
NCAA Record: 8-5 (.615)
All-Time Record vs. Big 12: 1-3
Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 5-6
Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC
Oklahoma Sooners:
Record: 54-1 (18-0; 1st Big 12)
Home Record: 18-0
NCAA Appearances: 29th (6 titles/15 WCWS/16 Supers)
NCAA Record: 146-54 (.730)
All-Time Record vs. ACC: 40-18
Record vs. Common 2023 Opponents: 8-0
Common Opponents: Auburn, Duke, Florida St, Liberty, Northwestern, UIC
|Norman Super Regional Overview
|Clemson
|Oklahoma
|Average
|.315
|.376
|Runs/Game
|6.1
|8.4
|2B/3B/HR
|84/5/77
|108/8/104
|BB/HBP/K
|224/35/248
|223/31/138
|Stolen Bases
|102-123
|48-56
|ERA
|1.36
|0.88
|Opp BA
|.196
|.158
|BB/HBP/K
|74/17/313
|86/14/408
|Fielding %
|.980
|.989
|Errors
|33
|14
|Stat Leaders
|Clemson
|Oklahoma
|Batting Average:
|.467 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|.439 (#23 Tiare Jennings)
|RBI:
|57 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|58 (#23 Tiare Jennings)
|Doubles:
|14 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|17 (#33 Alyssa Brito)
|Home Runs:
|19 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|15 (#24 J. Coleman, #33 A. Brito)
|Walks:
|36 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|38 (#24 Jayda Coleman)
|Stolen Bases:
|20 (#6 Julia Bomhardt)
|15 (#24 Jayda Coleman)
|ERA:
|1.01 (#2 Brooke McCubbin)
|0.57 (#19 Nicole May)
|Appearances:
|36 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|31 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
|Starts:
|29 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|18 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
|Wins:
|25 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|18 (#19 Nicole May)
|Saves:
|3 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|3 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
|Innings:
|186.0 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|114.1 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
|Strikeouts:
|186 (#72 Valerie Cagle)
|150 (#98 Jordy Bahl)
