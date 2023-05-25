Promising QB hopes to impress Riley, Clemson at camp

Last month, Clemson played host again to this promising signal-caller who will soon be back on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Class of 2025 quarterback Gavin Owens, a local product who now plays in the Peach State, has been to Clemson numerous times and returned to Tiger Town for his latest visit on April 12.

During the visit, Owens was able to spend time with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as well as sit in on team meetings and take in a spring practice.

“It was actually a surprising visit because there’s a lot of new things that’s been built ever since last year,” Owens told The Clemson Insider. “I came back and I saw some new things around the football facility, seeing coaches again, (offensive analyst) Tajh Boyd. Finally meeting offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, also a pleasure too, and sitting down in the QB meeting to see the new formations and what he’s going to do this year.”

Riley made a great impression on Owens, a rising junior who played his freshman season at Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.).

“He’s a good guy,” Owens said of Riley. “He has a great personality, and I see it on the field. I feel like he’s a great fit for Clemson. They’re going to have a good year.”

Riley let Owens know that he’s been keeping an eye on the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect.

“He did tell me that he wants to see me back this summer and camp, and I told him I would definitely be down there for camp because I’ll be going down there May 31,” Owens said. “He said he liked my film. He’s been watching my film, so he likes my build.”

Owens hopes to impress Riley and company when he throws at the Swinney Camp on May 31, the first day of camp.

“I just really want to go down there and open his eye and make him look at me in a different type of way,” Owens said. “Because I know him coming from TCU, he had a lot of great things going on down there. So, I definitely want to open their eye when I go down there this summer to camp.”

More than a half-dozen schools have offered Owens, whose offer sheet includes an SEC offer from Kentucky and ACC offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Owens is coming off a strong sophomore season that saw him complete 66 percent of his passes for 2,367 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

