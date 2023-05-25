Wilkins discusses contract talks, motivation, former Clemson teammate’s big deal

Christian Wilkins believes the best is yet to come for him in his NFL career.

The former Clemson star defensive lineman doesn’t deny that the 2022 campaign was his best so far as a pro. However, Wilkins envisions even bigger seasons ahead for himself in the league.

“I guess you could say that (it was my best season), but it won’t be my best,” Wilkins said to reporters this week. “That’s the goal and that’s my mindset every time I work out, every time I study film, every time I eat and do that whole process. My mindset is always to be the best.”

Last season – Wilkins’ fourth with the Miami Dolphins after being selected by the franchise in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft – he tallied career-highs in total tackles (98), tackles for loss (16), passes defensed (6) and forced fumbles (2) to go with seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks, one shy of the 4.5 sacks he posted in 2021.

Wilkins has racked up 290 career tackles since coming into the NFL in 2019, more than almost any other defensive tackle in that timeframe. He and the Dolphins have been discussing a long-term contract extension, though the two sides haven’t yet reached an agreement on a deal.

“I let my agent handle all of that,” Wilkins said regarding contract talks. “There’s a reason he’s hired.”

As it stands now, Wilkins is slated to play the upcoming season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He made $4.9 million last season and is due to make $10.7 million this season.

Even though Wilkins may go into 2023 with it being a contract year, the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder says money will not be a motivational tool.

“I’m always motivated and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount,” he said. “But it’s just my drive to be the best and be my best. No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same.”

Wilkins’ former Clemson D-line mate, Dexter Lawrence, recently signed a four-year, $90 million extension with the New York Giants. The Giants took Lawrence in the 2019 draft four picks after the Dolphins drafted Wilkins.

“I was excited about Lawrence,” Wilkins said of Lawrence getting paid. “That’s my fat little brother, so I was excited about him. It’s just good to see the growth of the game and clearly how much D-line play, especially interior, means to teams.

“It’s good for the guys who come after us. I’m a big believer in doing right by the game, doing things right and paying it forward for those guys coming after you regardless of whether it’s a dollar amount, whether it’s just doing things the right way, someone that they can look up to. I’m just big on respecting the game. So, it’s cool to see.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

