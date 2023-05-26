ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals adjusted due to impending inclement weather

DURHAM, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced that the semifinal games of the ACC Baseball Championship will be adjusted due to the impending inclement weather. The decision was made by the ACC Baseball Committee.

The Wake Forest vs. Miami semifinal game will remain at its regularly scheduled 1 p.m. first pitch but will now be played at the University of North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium. The game will be available on ACCNX.

The Clemson vs. North Carolina semifinal game will remain at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park with first pitch now scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be available on ACC Network.

Both games beginning at 1 p.m. allows for the prioritization of the participating student-athlete’s health and safety coming off today’s games.

Previously purchased tickets may be used for entrance to either ballpark. For patrons interested in purchasing tickets for Wake Forest vs. Miami, please visit GoHeels.com or visit Boshamer Stadium box office. Tickets for Clemson vs. North Carolina are available at DurhamBulls.com or the DBAP box office.