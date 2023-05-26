Bakich on freshman CF: ‘He’s mature beyond his years’

Freshman Cam Cannarella continues to be a huge key to success for first-year head coach Erik Bakich’s ball club and Wednesday’s 14-5 win over Virginia Tech in game one of the ACC Tournament was no exception.

Cannarella, who was recently named the ACC Freshman of the Year earlier this week, put together a clutch 12 pitch at-bat when the Tigers needed it most.

In the sixth inning and trailing by two, Cannarella battled at the plate for a single and what would ultimately be one of four runs scored off first baseman Caden Grice’s no-doubt grand slam that gave Clemson the lead for good — a feat Bakich attributes to the freshman’s ability to remain neutral on the field no matter the situation or stat line.

“He’s mature beyond his years,” Bakich said following Wednesday night’s win. “As a hitter, he’s just got a slow heartbeat for this game of baseball. He’s been like that since the first day of fall when we were trying to figure him out and just realized that he’s one of those guys that stays centered very well… He just always seems to be in neutral.”

The maturity and consistency that his head coach used to describe the Palmetto State native’s presence on the field seems to be the gift that keeps on giving for Cannarella, who as a rookie currently sports a .390 batting average and leads the team in runs (65) and hits (89) while being one of four Tigers to garner All-ACC team honors this spring.

“He can go 5-for-5 and he looks the same as if he ever had a random 0-for kind of a day and that’s what makes him consistent because mentally he’s consistent,” Bakich said. “It’s a gift, especially at that age, to be that poised and be that mentally tough, to be able to stay in the middle like he does. He’s able to just reduce things down to winning pitches and having quality at-bats and he does it a lot.”

