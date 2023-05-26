Cardinals release former Tiger Deandre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday they are releasing five-time All-Pro wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins was in the center of trade rumors for some time now after back-and-forth about the Cardinals shopping him, and he even stated “who said I wanted to leave?”

All that is done now as he’ll become the biggest free agent target on the market immediately. Since entering the NFL in 2013, Hopkins has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns, playing for both the Texans and Cardinals.

During his final year at Clemson, Hopkins dominated the ACC with 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over 13 games. This season earned him first-team All-ACC honors. He now has the choice of practically any team he wants to play for at 30 years old, but he’s already come out to say what quarterbacks he wants to work in tandem with.

