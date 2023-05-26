Clemson-Duke ranked as one of the biggest opening duels

Clemson-Duke ranked as one of the biggest opening duels

Football

Clemson-Duke ranked as one of the biggest opening duels

By May 26, 2023 7:35 am

By |

Clemson football taking on the Blue Devils doesn’t normally seem like a big affair. The thing is, times have changed and Duke is all the sudden a competitive team in the ACC. David Cutcliffe parted ways with the program after 13 years with the Blue Devils and Mike Elko took over, leading the team to a Military Bowl win in his first season at the helm.

The Athletic’s Andy Staples ranked the top Power 5 matchups for opening weekend and the ACC bout made it high on the list. Staples even said the Blue Devils are a team to watch out for, as many haven’t been watching.

6: Clemson at Duke

If you think this game is ranked too high, you’ve told on yourself. You didn’t watch the nine-win(!) Blue Devils in coach Mike Elko’s first season. I can’t wait to see Elko match wits with new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Week 1 jitters will always exist and the chess game between coaches will be an entertaining one to open the year. If Duke takes another step, there’s an opportunity for this to be one of the best in Week 1 and may have massive implications come ACC Championship time. You can’t count out a rematch in Charlotte either.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

16hr

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best offensive linemen in the class of 2024 on Thursday evening. Copperas Cove (TX) four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini released his top-six on Thursday. (…)

17hr

At one point this season, the Clemson Tigers’ baseball program sported an overall record of 16-14 and sat six games below .500 in ACC play. But after a series win over Florida State, things quickly turned (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home