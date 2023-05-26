Early offense sends Clemson to semifinals

The Clemson offense struck quickly as the team cruised to a 4-1 victory over the sixth-seeded Boston College Eagles on Friday.

Caden Grice got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run home run, his team-leading 16th long ball of the season. Freshman Jack Crighton added two more runs with a second inning double, before junior John West finally tamed the Tiger lineup.

Austin Gordon got the call on the mound for the Tigers and turned in one of his strongest performances of the season. In six innings of work, Gordon threw 91 pitches, struck out three and gave up three walks while allowing just two hits and no runs. The Eagles’ lone run came on a monstrous Nick Wang home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

The win marks the 14th in a row for the Tigers and their 25th win in the team’s last 28 games. It also nearly guarantees that Clemson will be named a top-eight seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will return to the field on Saturday, when they take on the seventh-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the second semifinal of the day. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on the ACC Network.