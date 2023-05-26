Bakich, Grice praise Gordon’s dominant performance

With a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals on the line, the Clemson baseball team needed a big performance on the mound from Austin Gordon.

Gordon, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, went six innings where he struck out three batters and gave up three walks while allowing just two hits and no runs. It was an astounding third shutout performance of the season for Gordon.

“It’s one of the toughest teams to pitch-call against and navigate against because you know they’e going to fight and there’s no quit,” head coach Erik Bakich said of Boston College. “But Gordo just had great command of his stuff and attacked the zone and let his defense play behind him.”

Two-way star Caden Grice, who has hit a home run in each of the Tigers’ ACC Tournament games, rained his teammate with praise after the strong performance.

“Austin Gordon went out there and he does what he does,” Grice said. “He dominated the zone and, I mean, it really just came down to locating. Defense was great and he did a really good job, so it was really fun to watch and play behind.”

Gordon’s six innings of work is equivalent to his third longest outing of the year, a number he’s hit four times this season. He credited early run support from the Tiger offense when discussing his dominance.

“It feels really good and give the offense all the credit, they jumped early,” Gordon said. “(John West) kind of shut us down today, so those four runs in the first few frames were really big for us.”

The Tigers return to the field on Saturday, when they take on the seventh-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the second semifinal of the day. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on the ACC Network.