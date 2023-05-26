Former Clemson WR projected to land huge contract extension

Tee Higgins is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, and the former Clemson star receiver hopes that he and the Cincinnati Bengals can work out a deal soon.

Assuming the Bengals are able to lock up Higgins to an extension at some point, what might that look like for the team’s 2020 second-round draft pick?

Brad Spielberger and Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus recently projected early extension candidates on offense from the 2020 draft, and their projection for Higgins has the 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass catcher getting paid handsomely.

PFF’s contract projection for Higgins is $97 million over four years, including $32.25 million guaranteed. That would be an average annual value of $24.25 million per year, which would put Higgins alongside the likes of Stefon Diggs and D.K. Metcalf in the top 10 of NFL wide receiver contracts in terms of AAV, according to OverTheCap.

Here’s what PFF wrote regarding the contract projection for Higgins:

What Cincinnati will do with Higgins and Joe Burrow is already one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason, so big in fact that we recorded an entire PFF NFL Podcast centered around the topic. The situation is complicated for a myriad of reasons, namely that Higgins is not the best wide receiver on his own team, but also how to balance his production between Ja’Marr Chase presence and the benefit of playing with Joe Burrow. Higgins would undoubtedly be the No. 1 wide receiver on many NFL rosters and would probably have more production from a volume standpoint just by sheer target share but has been remarkably efficient as a No. 2 option in Cincinnati.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Higgins has 215 career catches for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has tallied exactly 74 receptions in each of the last two seasons while racking up more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons as well.