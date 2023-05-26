Former Tiger listed among NFL's best at CB

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell has made a living in the NFL. Since being drafted with the No. 16 pick in 2020, he’s only trended up for the Atlanta Falcons.

With 44 starts over his first three pro seasons, Terrell is arguably the best player on the Falcons defense and his second-team All-Pro honors in 2021 speak to that ascent. Pro Football Network ranked the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and Terrell just missed the top 10.

12) A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell is a lone bright spot on the Falcons’ defense, and he’s played well for two years. He allowed only 200 yards in his rookie year and was played out of scheme in 2022 while still turning in an even better year. If he can allow his man coverage abilities to match his zone coverage capability, he’ll be one of the best corners in the NFL.

Atlanta exercised the fifth-year option on Terrell’s contract, so he has two more years with the team and will be looking for an extension after the 2024 season. If he keeps his pace, a big payday is on the way for the 2018 National Champion.