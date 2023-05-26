Matching up: Clemson defense clean sweep at Duke

The Clemson Tigers defense looks to potentially be their calling card in 2023, and that campaign begins with a road trip to Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Continuing the series after the Tigers offense took the edge, we look at the defenses for the season opener.

Front and center is Xavier Thomas, who elected to return for his sixth year and should cause nightmares for offenses if he stays healthy this season. Mix in All-American talent across the field and this is a clean sweep on defense when they travel to Duke.

Defensive Line

Advantage: Clemson

Thomas is back and that alone decides this position. Justin Mascoll across from him is another key returning player and that secures the edges for the Tigers. In the middle, Tyler Davis is a game wrecker at nose tackle and returns after earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2022. Good luck blocking that unit.

On the Blue Devils side, captain and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter leads the unit. An All-ACC selection in 2021, Carter is a bright spot on a unit that is replacing a starter on the edge.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a second-team All-American in 2022 and he’s back to lead the Clemson defense. While he had 6.5 sacks last season, his excellence comes especially in coverage, where he had a pick-six. If he trends up, he’ll be an easy candidate for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Alongside him is Barrett Carter, a fellow All-ACC player, and Wade Woodaz.

For the Blue Devils, it’s two returning starters in Cam Dillon and Dorian Mausi, but the Tigers have too much talent at the position.

Cornerback

Advantage: Clemson

The Tigers return both starters on the outside. Nate Wiggins, who returned an interception for 98 yards and a touchdown in the ACC Championship Game, is back while Sheridan Jones lines up across the field.

Even though the edge goes to the Tigers now, Duke could end up winning this matchup. With a pair of transfers in Myles Jones from Texas A&M and Al Blades Jr. from Miami, it could turn into a deep position for the Blue Devils, but there’s too much unknowns to give them the win here.

Safety

Advantage: Clemson

Stop me if you’ve heard this: Clemson returns their starters at this position. Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba will start again for the Tigers in 2023. Tyler Venables adds depth at the position after making 37 tackles last season.

For the Blue Devils, Jalyen Stinson returns after five starts and he’s Duke’s return specialist alongside his defensive duties. Beside him will likely be Isaiah Fisher-Smith, and the position is very raw for the Blue Devils with just one senior in the room.