Oklahoma Uses Longball to Beat Clemson 9-2

Norman, OK — No. 1 Oklahoma, the nation’s leading home run hitting team, used the longball to beat No. 16 Clemson 9-2 in the opening game of the Norman Super Regional on Friday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field. With the win, the Sooners took a 1-0 series lead while moving to 55-1 on the season while the Tigers fell to 49-11.

Oklahoma stuck first and quickly as the turned a leadoff double into a run on a sac fly in the first inning. The Sooners doubled their lead to 2-0 in the second with an unearned run.

After a two-run homer in the fourth gave Oklahoma a 4-0 lead, Clemson put together a rally in the top of the fifth. McKenzie Clark started the frame with a HBP before Valerie Cagle reached on a single and error to put two runners in scoring position. Caroline Jacobsen came through with a one-out double down the leftfield line to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Sooners wasted no time in answering right back in the bottom of the fifth where they put the game away. After the first three batters singled within the first four pitches, a grand slam made it 8-2 followed by a solo homer to extend it to 9-2.

Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl (17-1) earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 5.1 innings. Clemson starter Valerie Cagle (25-7) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits in 4.0 innings.

The Tigers finished the game with eight hits, led by Cagle with three, while the Sooners also tallied eight hits in the contest.

The two teams meet Saturday at 1:00PM in game two of the Norman Super Regional.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players. Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.