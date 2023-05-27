Bakich, Gambino speak on strength of ACC

According to D1Baseball’s May 26 projections, a total of eight ACC teams are in line for an NCAA Tournament bid. That number marked the second most of any conference, only behind the SEC’s 10 projected bids.

The service also ranked five ACC programs in their top-25 poll, including the conference’s sixth-seeded Boston College Eagles, who Clemson defeated to advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

“That’s an outstanding Boston College team,” Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said of the Eagles. “You can easily envision them hosting and winning a regional. It’s a dangerous lineup. There’s no easy outs.”

The Tigers now shift their focus to Saturday’s matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, who upset the the second-seeded Virginia Cavaliers to cement their spot. Both teams are projected to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament and Bakich believes both are good enough to make a legitimate national title run.

“Virginia’s a potential national seed and an Omaha club,” Bakich said. “North Carolina and the way they’ve been playing, they are too. They can make an Omaha run as well. You can easily see that just by the way they play and the star power they have and it’s a very dangerous team.”

Despite Friday’s loss, Boston College remains in a good spot to make the tournament and potentially even host a regional. Long-time head coach Mike Gambino echoed the sentiments of Bakich in regards to the depth of the ACC.

“We got a couple scary clubs,” Gambino said. “That’s the thing about this league. I think we’re a 10-bid league and not for nothing… This league is scary and fun.”

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air on Monday, May 29 at noon on ESPN2.

But first, Clemson will return to the field on Saturday to take on the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament semifinals. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on the ACC Network.