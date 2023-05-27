Clemson Season Ends with 8-7 Extra Inning Loss to Oklahoma

Norman, OK — No. 1 Oklahoma came back from a late three-run deficit to pick up an 8-7 win extra inning win over No. 16 Clemson in the Norman Super Regional on Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field. With the win, the Sooners won the series 2-0 and moved to 56-1 while the Tigers end their season at 49-12.

Oklahoma again struck quickly in the first inning using the longball as the led off the game with consecutive solo homers for an early 2-0 lead.

The Sooners doubled their lead to 4-0 in the fourth on another solo homer and a bases loaded RBI groundout.

Clemson got on the board in a big way in the bottom of the fourth. After Caroline Jacobsen hit a two-out double and Alia Logoleo worked a walk, Maddie Moore hit a two-strike, three-run homer to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Tiger bats stayed hot in the fifth inning. Jadeyn Ruszkowski led off the frame with a single up the middle and moved to second on a sac bunt by Reedy Davenport. McKenzie Clark followed with a two-run homer to centerfield to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. But the Tigers weren’t done as a HBP, single, and walk loaded the bases for Logoleo. Logoleo walked on four pitches to force in a run and another run came in on a RBI groundout from Moore for a 7-4 lead.

Oklahoma, down to their last strike on two different batters, tied the game with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.

The Sooners hit their fifth homer of the game, a solo shot to lead off the ninth inning, to give them the 8-7 win.

Oklahoma reliever Jordy Bahl (18-1) earned the win with 3.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Clemson reliever Valerie Cagle (25-8) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 3.0 innings.

The Tigers finished the game with eight hits, led by Clark with two, while the Sooners tallied 10 hits in the contest.

Clemson sees their season come to an end while Oklahoma advances to the Women’s College World Series.

