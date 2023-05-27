Hauser discusses upcoming visit, recruiting '24 class

Class of 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser committed to the Clemson Tigers in November 2022, and now he’s making his official visit in a week’s time. During this time, he’s worked to be a recruiter himself.

“Oh, yeah. Some of the guys. Alex Taylor, for example. I’ve talked to him a bunch. And you know, he’s coming (to the June 2 official visit weekend),” Hauser told The Clemson Insider. “So I’ve been talking to him a bunch and a bunch of other guys as well. A bunch of the commits have been trying to pull in some guys and help recruit. But yeah, I’ve been talking to a bunch of them.”

Alex Taylor is a four-star receiver from Greensboro, N.C., ranked No. 149 in the class according to 247Sports. Hauser has continued to be a recruiter but it doesn’t stop there. He’s built connections with his fellow commits and they’ve built a brotherhood as their time together at Clemson approaches.

“We all talk in a group chat. We have a group chat on Instagram, Snapchat messages, we all talk every weekend, or every week, almost every day. You know, I think once we build this class, it’s gonna be a lot more easier,” Hauser said. “Once we get more depth, I really think we will. I think it’s gonna be a lot better group. But then, we already have a great group right now.”

Hauser reflected on his high school career, because while the recruiting and connections are important, this is a large moment in his football career. He mentioned how time has passed quickly and now graduation is just seven months away for him.

Looking towards his time at Clemson, Hauser said he can’t wait to come in and compete and “do his part.” With the departure of B.T. Potter, it’s a new look at the position with an open competition for the future.

“I can’t wait to get there. Robert Gunn, there is a really good kicker, but I just can’t wait to come in and compete and and do what I can to make make Clemson better as a football team and do my part,” Hauser said.

The moment he makes his debut in Death Valley isn’t far away and the excitement continues to build for the Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) standout. For now, he’s just enjoying the moment until that big day comes.

“I’ve only watched a bunch of games there and I can’t wait. Really high expectations,” Hauser said. “I mean, coming down that hill for the first time I’ve only dreamed about it. So I just can’t wait to get there and run down the hill for the first time. I think that’s what I’m really excited for.”

