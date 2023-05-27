What They Are Saying: Buzz after DeAndre Hopkins release

Huge NFL news came Friday afternoon when the Arizona Cardinals announced they have released former Clemson star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Social media has been buzzing about Hopkins since the Cardinals cut ties with the five-time All-Pro, who posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across his three seasons with the team.

Check out some of what they’re saying on Twitter about Hopkins, who had been surrounded by plenty of trade rumors but now instead becomes a free agent and can sign with any team he chooses.

The Chiefs received permission to talk with DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason and spoke to him before the draft, per sources. Contract was the hurdle, and to do it now, price would have to come way down. KC likes him, but the deal they gave Donovan Smith makes $$$ tough. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 26, 2023

Thank You DHop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gEL54Y72Jz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

D hop it’s time for us to get back together. — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) May 26, 2023

In case you're looking for an idea of where DeAndre Hopkins may landpic.twitter.com/DAwSuziq79 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 26, 2023

Hop still has the best hands in the league. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 26, 2023

Earlier this week, DeAndre Hopkins went on @IAMATHLETEpod and listed the 5 QBs he'd love throwing him the ball… Now he has a choice 👀 pic.twitter.com/dK0POIsgew — PFF (@PFF) May 26, 2023

Seems unlikely, but the Cowboys are the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins (via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/JwJjEprFQs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 26, 2023

Come win a ring in KC bro @DeAndreHopkins 💍🏆 https://t.co/bgvQJN6w6V — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) May 26, 2023

Von Miller wants to see DeAndre Hopkins in Buffalo. 👀#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jMkg5bhMgk — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 26, 2023

Should DeAndre Hopkins reunite with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland? 🤔#DawgPound ⬇️pic.twitter.com/x2s8M7ZAPQ — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) May 26, 2023

Lamar Jackson requested that the Ravens try to sign DeAndre Hopkins. DeAndre Hopkins said Lamar Jackson is “one of the greats” and would love to play with him. OBJ has been working out with D-Hop this offseason. D-Hop in Baltimore makes too much sense. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) May 26, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins has only worked with the following play callers in his 10-year career: Kliff Kingsbury

Bill O'Brien

Rick Dennison 🫣 but he still ranks #1 in catches & #2 in receiving yards since being drafted match him up with a great play caller & QB in his next stop 🤞 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 26, 2023

