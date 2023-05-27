What They Are Saying: Buzz after DeAndre Hopkins release

Football

May 27, 2023

Huge NFL news came Friday afternoon when the Arizona Cardinals announced they have released former Clemson star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Social media has been buzzing about Hopkins since the Cardinals cut ties with the five-time All-Pro, who posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across his three seasons with the team.

Check out some of what they’re saying on Twitter about Hopkins, who had been surrounded by plenty of trade rumors but now instead becomes a free agent and can sign with any team he chooses.

