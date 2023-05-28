99 days away from football kickoff

Kicking off our countdown for the 2023 football season, we start with No. 99, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The past No. 99

This number is one of recent fame, with two-time National Champion defensive end Clelin Ferrell donning No. 99 during his career from 2015-18. Ferrell was dominant in his last three seasons with 27 sacks and five forced fumbles.

During the 2018 championship run, Ferrell earned the Ted Hendricks award, given to the best defensive end in college football thanks to his 11.5 sacks on the year. Following the season, Ferrell elected to forgo his final year of eligibility and was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The current No. 99

Graduate senior Greg Williams is the latest to wear the number and joined the Clemson program in 2019. The former Shrine Bowl player is credited with 18 tackles and a sack during his Tiger career.

Entering 2023, Williams is the backup defensive end and should see rotational snaps behind the pair of Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll.