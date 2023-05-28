Bakich credits early lead and pitching to victory

Clemson baseball continued their cruise through the ACC Tournament with a 10-4 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Caden Grice made the start for the Tigers and pitched for seven innings, giving up just three runs on the day.

“Kept a very good team, very good offense to just some solo runs here and there and just pitched very well,” head coach Erik Bakich said. “Attacking and getting ahead all day, just a really good job by our entire pitching staff, our entire defense.”

Alongside the quality start, the Clemson offense started off red-hot against the Tar Heels. In the first inning, the Tigers put up five runs and tacked on three in the next two frames to put the game out of reach early.

“We were able to get the five spot early, that was big,” Bakich said. “Any time you can jump out to an early lead like that, it allows them to settle in, settle down.”

Grice had a two-RBI double to go along with his pitching performance and Clemson didn’t look back. Looking forward, the win streak sits at 15 as a duel with Miami is next on the plate for Sunday.

