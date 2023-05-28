Bakich lives up to lofty expectations

Erik Bakich was introduced as head coach of Clemson baseball June 16, 2022. Following his near-decade coaching Michigan, Bakich came in with promises for success ahead of his first season coaching the Tigers.

“Results matter at this level, there are five championships to win every season. Two in the conference, three in the postseason,” Bakich said. “One of the reasons a student athlete comes to Clemson besides a great education is to compete on a national stage for all five championships.”

That’s part of how Bakich closed his opening statement. Now battling for the ACC Championship, the Tigers are 42-17 while sitting at No. 6 in the country. When asked if the expectations intimidated him, he only raised the bar.

“Absolutely not. I love it. I see that as a great challenge,” Bakich said. “I don’t see any reason why Clemson baseball can’t compete for national championships, trips to Omaha, ACC Championships and host the postseason right here at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.”

Bakich slammed his hand on the table with every bar he raised during that answer and he’s lived up to every expectation to this point in the season. Securing the ACC Championship is the next piece in the puzzle, and Bakich’s Tigers are well on their way.