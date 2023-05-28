Clemson postgame after winning ACC Championship

May 28, 2023

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon at Goodmon Field to win the ACC Championship.

Watch head coach Erik Bakich, MVP Caden Grice and Riley Bertram discuss the championship win and much more on TCITV:

