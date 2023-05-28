Grice, Amick talk "close knit" Tiger team

At one point this season, the Clemson Tiger baseball team was 16-14 overall and sat six games below .500 in ACC play. But on Saturday, the red hot Tigers clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Two-way superstar Caden Grice and hard-hitting sophomore Billy Amick have been two of the driving forces behind the Tigers’ turnaround. The stars have been roommates on the road all season, something they use to their advantage.

“We just try to pick each other up depending on whatever day we have,” Grice said. “Stay cool and stay in the moment. We feed off each other. Everybody feeds off each other as an offense, so it’s really nice.”

Amick, who began the season as a role player for the Tigers, now boasts a team-leading batting average of .423. Batting fifth behind a well-known power hitter in Grice has given Amick ample opportunity to showcase his prowess at the plate.

“Being on a team like this is really fun,” Amick said. “We’re all so close knit together like Caden said. We all feed off each other everyday. We love coming to the ball field and working together as a team. We loved competing together. It’s really just been a really fun season thus far.”

Despite their early season struggles, the Tigers’ current success is something the team knew they were capable of all along.

“This is something that we expected,” Grice said. “We knew we were capable of this and we just like to come out and play ball and that’s it. I mean, it’s really exciting. I know all the guys on the team are excited to finally get that shot. We’re nowhere close to being done and we’re going to keep going with it.”

Clemson will take on the third-seeded Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Championship Game on Sunday at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

