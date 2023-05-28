Matching up: Clemson offense outclasses new FAU

The Florida Atlantic Owls head north to take on the Clemson Tigers for the third game of the season. Fresh off an easy start to the season with Monmouth and Ohio, the Owls could be poised to make noise in Tiger Town in Tom Herman’s first season.

Looking at the offenses, it’s a new face at quarterback compared to last fall for both teams but the Tigers return more starters, which sets them up for a win on offense against FAU.

Quarterback

Advantage: Clemson

The Owls are in the midst of a quarterback battle as the offseason progresses. The pair of Michael Johnson Jr. and Tyriq Starks look like frontrunners for the job but the competition is still in full force.

The Tigers have their guy in Cade Klubnik and that alone gives them the edge heading into this matchup.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

Will Shipley is one of the ACC’s best at running back. 15 rushing touchdowns in 2022 speak for themselves and he’s coming back for more. That said, don’t discredit the FAU running game.

Larry McCammon eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last season as a junior and will be the bell cow back for the Owls this fall.

Wide receiver

Advantage: FAU

FAU returns the pair of LaJohntay Wester and Je’Quan Burton, two of the team’s top receivers from last season. The third receiver spot is up for competition and will likely be a rotation of players as the season begins.

On Clemson’s side, Antonio Williams is the main returning receiver and there’s a lot to still be proven around him, so that gives the Owls the edge.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

This goes to the Tigers by default. The FAU offense in the past hasn’t utilized tight ends much in the offense. Austin Evans led the room in yards last season with 90 for context.

The Tigers don’t stick to this train of thought, using tight ends consistently, and Jake Briningstool leads the unit after the departure of Davis Allen.

Offensive line

Clemson returns four of its five starters from 2022 and that includes three All-ACC selections for the Tigers. The Owls have a mix of experience on the offensive line. All but one have seen starts for FAU, but none have started a whole season, leaving a carousel on the line for the Owls.