'Off the charts': Jags OC has high praise for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence took a huge step forward in his second NFL season, and the former Clemson star certainly has the potential to make even more strides in his third campaign as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB1.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor has been very impressed by Lawrence and had high praise for the 23-year-old while speaking to the media this week.

Taylor had nothing but positive things to say about how Lawrence has approached this offseason coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him earn Pro Bowl honors and lead the Jags to the AFC South title and a playoff victory.

“He was very receptive, and that’s the one thing about Trevor, his maturity level is off the charts,” Taylor said. “So, you’re able to sit down and say, here’s what we see, here’s what we need to improve on. He generally has the same notes for the most part, or we’ll ask, what are your thoughts? And he kind of says the same thing we’re tracking.

“So, that’s very encouraging for us as a coaching staff to kind of already see the same things, want to improve on the same things, whether that’s fundamentals with him or schematics in terms of our whole offense.”

Despite being one of the NFL’s youngest starting quarterbacks, Lawrence has already made 36 starts (including two playoff games) across his two seasons since being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After struggling as a rookie, Lawrence showed last season why the Jags took the generational talent first overall. He ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2).

His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing touchdowns were tied with David Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns.

With Lawrence leading the way, the Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 with a 9-8 record and reached the postseason, where they advanced as far as the divisional round of the playoffs after completing a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round.

As Taylor said, Lawrence and the Jags are on the same page as far as making improvements, and it sure seems like the best is yet to come for both the Clemson legend and his NFL team.