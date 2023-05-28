Where Etienne landed in this ranking of the NFL's top RBs

With free agency and the draft behind us, a national outlet is taking a position-by-position look at the top players in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Pro Football Focus released its ranking of the league’s top 32 running backs, and it came as no surprise to see former Clemson star Travis Etienne make the list.

Despite only having one NFL season of action under his belt, Etienne cracked the top 15 of PFF’s running back rankings, coming in at No. 15.

After being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (25th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 2021 preseason that caused him to miss all of his rookie campaign. But he came back strong in 2022, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s primary running back.

“Etienne didn’t play his true rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, but the wait seemed worth it for the Jaguars, as their backfield speedster earned an 82.9 rushing grade thanks to 45 missed tackles forced (sixth in the NFL) and 26 explosive runs (13th in the NFL),” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote.

Etienne started Jacksonville’s final 14 games (including the postseason) and tallied five 100-yard rushing games in the regular season before adding another 100-yard game in the playoffs.

Etienne finished the 2022 regular season ranked ninth in the league in rushing yards and eighth in yards per carry (5.1). He also added 35 receptions for 316 yards through the air.

