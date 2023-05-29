98 days away from football kickoff

Kicking off our countdown for the 2023 football season, we start with No. 98, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 98

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy(98) lines up against The Citadel during the second quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference

Just like the No. 99 in our countdown, No. 98 is a number that has had much success in recent years. Defensive end Myles Murphy is the most recent Tiger to don the number.

In his three years at Clemson, Murphy recorded 116 tackles, including 36 for loss, to go along with 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and five passes defended. He capped off his career with a consensus first-team All-ACC selection and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The current No. 98

As of May 29, no player on the 2023 Clemson football team will wear No. 98.

