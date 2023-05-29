Bakich on veteran infielder: ‘He’s got the IT factor’

No. 5 Clemson is continuing its hot streak straight into hosting an NCAA Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium after winning the ACC Championship Sunday afternoon in dominant fashion — both feats a first since 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Michigan transfer Riley Bertram has been a big part of that success, being a consistent contributor for the Tigers both at the plate and in the infield at second base. Bertram, who had yet to hit the long ball this season, came in clutch when his team needed it most, hitting the first home run of his Clemson career to right field in the seventh, scoring three and taking back the lead for good for the eventual 11-5 ACC Championship victory over No. 8 Miami.

For the Indiana native, though, it wasn’t about the long ball at all — rather just doing what it takes to get runs across the plate and on the board.

“I’d say the main thing was after Billy [Amick]’s big hit brought us to one run and then we had less than two outs with second and third,” Bertram said regarding his mindset at the plate. “So was trying to just get a pitch to put something in the outfield, sac fly, runner in, and luckily enough it went further than I was expecting.”

Caden Grice echoed his teammate’s sentiments, adding that Bertram’s consistency when it comes to clutch situational hitting is what has led to the special moment that was the second baseman’s third-ever collegiate homer and the first donning a Clemson uniform.

“Like I’ve told everybody that’s asked, I was completely fine with how he was hitting before, I think he was swinging the bat well,” Grice said. “I don’t know, [Nick] Schnabel told me to tag, but for some reason my hand went up in the air and I just felt like it was gone, and it was a really special moment. He smacked that one good, and it was a big situation, so it was really good for us.”

For first-year head coach Erik Bakich, Bertram has been instrumental to Team 126’s success both on and off the field. The graduate transfer’s winning mentality in all aspects of his life are what Bakich described as the ultimate “IT Factor” — not just in baseball, but in life.

“Riley’s a winner,” Bakich said following Sunday’s ACC Championship win. “He’s got the IT factor, whether baseball or business, he’s a winner. He’s a winning person and hopefully he gets to keep playing baseball as long as he wants to, but he’s going to make a fantastic coach… I’m going to try to hire him at some point.

“But if he does not pursue coaching, he would be on the shortlist for any business corporation or company that is competitive and wants to achieve great things because he’s just one of those guys that just has that IT factor. A tremendous leader to come in as a new player and be named a captain after the first semester, and it speaks a lot to the intangible strengths that he’s got and he’s got all of them.”

Through the 2023 regular season and ACC Championship win, Bertram is hitting .280 with 37 runs, 60 hits, 41 RBIs, 10 doubles and one homer in 60 starts this spring.

