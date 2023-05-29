Clemson Baseball NCAA Tournament Projections

After the 16 hosts sites were announced last night on Twitter, the remainder of the NCAA Baseball Championship field will be announced at noon today on ESPN2. While we know Clemson is hosting and will be among the top eight national seeds, we will find out who is joining the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first home regional since 2018. Below, TCI lists our NCAA Regional Projections with record and RPI listed for each school:

Winston-Salem Regional Terre Haute Regional Wake Forest (47-10, #1) Indiana State (42-15, #9) Oregon State (39-18, #37) Tennessee (38-19, #20) Charlotte (34-26, #67) Indiana (41-18, #30) George Mason (34-25, #176) Wright State (39-21, #77) Gainesville Regional Columbia Regional Florida (44-14, #4) South Carolina (39-19, #8) Maryland (41-19, #35) Campbell (44-13, #13) Southern Cal (34-23-1, #53) Northeastern (44-14, #31) Florida A&M (29-28, #153) Santa Clara (35-18, #81) Fayetteville Regional Auburn Regional Arkansas (41-16, #3) Auburn (34-21-1, #19) Oregon (37-20, #34) Duke (35-21, #25) Oklahoma (31-26, #40) Troy (39-20, #38) Eastern Illinois (36-19, #114) Army (38-16, #92) Clemson Regional Lexington Regional Clemson (43-17, #6) Kentucky (36-18, #2) East Carolina (45-17, #26) Boston College (35-18, #18) Cal State-Fullerton (31-22, #65) Xavier (37-23, #44) Maine (31-19, #124) Ball State (36-21, #101) Nashville Regional Stillwater Regional Vanderbilt (41-18, #7) Oklahoma State (41-18, #17) TCU (37-22, #33) Dallas Baptist (45-14, #16) NC State (35-19, #23) Washington (34-18, #36) Lipscomb (36-24, #90) Oral Roberts (46-11, #76) Baton Rouge Regional Conway Regional LSU (43-15, #5) Coastal Carolina (39-19, #14) Texas (38-20, #28) North Carolina (35-22, #27) Sam Houston (38-23, #70) UNC Wilmington (34-21, #39) Tulane (19-40, #157) Rider (35-19, #99) Stanford Regional Tuscaloosa Regional Stanford (38-16, #15) Alabama (40-19, #11) Texas A&M (36-25, #29) Southern Miss (41-17, #21) UC Irvine (38-17, #49) Samford (36-23, #62) San Jose State (31-25, #104) Nicholls (32-22, #108) Charlottesville Regional Coral Gables Regional Virginia (45-12, #10) Miami (FL) (40-19, #12) West Virginia (39-18, #24) Connecticut (43-15, #22) Iowa (38-14, #32) Texas Tech (39-21, #41) Penn (32-14, #116) Central Connecticut (36-12, #111)

Last Four In:

UC Irvine (38-17, #49)

Southern Cal (34-23-1, #53)

NC State (35-19, #23)

Oklahoma (31-26, #40)

First Six Out:

Louisiana (40-22, #47)

Kansas State (35-24, #55)

Notre Dame (30-24, #54)

Arizona (33-24, #45)

Arizona State (32-23, #52)

Kent State (40-16, #46)