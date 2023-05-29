Clemson Baseball NCAA Tournament Projections

Clemson Baseball NCAA Tournament Projections

Baseball

Clemson Baseball NCAA Tournament Projections

By May 29, 2023 10:11 am

By |

After the 16 hosts sites were announced last night on Twitter, the remainder of the NCAA Baseball Championship field will be announced at noon today on ESPN2. While we know Clemson is hosting and will be among the top eight national seeds, we will find out who is joining the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first home regional since 2018. Below, TCI lists our NCAA Regional Projections with record and RPI listed for each school:

Winston-Salem Regional Terre Haute Regional
Wake Forest (47-10, #1) Indiana State (42-15, #9)
Oregon State (39-18, #37) Tennessee (38-19, #20)
Charlotte (34-26, #67) Indiana (41-18, #30)
George Mason (34-25, #176) Wright State (39-21, #77)
Gainesville Regional Columbia Regional
Florida (44-14, #4) South Carolina (39-19, #8)
Maryland (41-19, #35) Campbell (44-13, #13)
Southern Cal (34-23-1, #53) Northeastern (44-14, #31)
Florida A&M (29-28, #153) Santa Clara (35-18, #81)
Fayetteville Regional Auburn Regional
Arkansas (41-16, #3) Auburn (34-21-1, #19)
Oregon (37-20, #34) Duke (35-21, #25)
Oklahoma (31-26, #40) Troy (39-20, #38)
Eastern Illinois (36-19, #114) Army (38-16, #92)
Clemson Regional Lexington Regional
Clemson (43-17, #6) Kentucky (36-18, #2)
East Carolina (45-17, #26) Boston College (35-18, #18)
Cal State-Fullerton (31-22, #65) Xavier (37-23, #44)
Maine (31-19, #124) Ball State (36-21, #101)
Nashville Regional Stillwater Regional
Vanderbilt (41-18, #7) Oklahoma State (41-18, #17)
TCU (37-22, #33) Dallas Baptist (45-14, #16)
NC State (35-19, #23) Washington (34-18, #36)
Lipscomb (36-24, #90) Oral Roberts (46-11, #76)
Baton Rouge Regional Conway Regional
LSU (43-15, #5) Coastal Carolina (39-19, #14)
Texas (38-20, #28) North Carolina (35-22, #27)
Sam Houston (38-23, #70) UNC Wilmington (34-21, #39)
Tulane (19-40, #157) Rider (35-19, #99)
Stanford Regional Tuscaloosa Regional
Stanford (38-16, #15) Alabama (40-19, #11)
Texas A&M (36-25, #29) Southern Miss (41-17, #21)
UC Irvine (38-17, #49) Samford (36-23, #62)
San Jose State (31-25, #104) Nicholls (32-22, #108)
Charlottesville Regional Coral Gables Regional
Virginia (45-12, #10) Miami (FL) (40-19, #12)
West Virginia (39-18, #24) Connecticut (43-15, #22)
Iowa (38-14, #32) Texas Tech (39-21, #41)
Penn (32-14, #116) Central Connecticut (36-12, #111)

Last Four In:
UC Irvine (38-17, #49)
Southern Cal (34-23-1, #53)
NC State (35-19, #23)
Oklahoma (31-26, #40)

First Six Out:
Louisiana (40-22, #47)
Kansas State (35-24, #55)
Notre Dame (30-24, #54)
Arizona (33-24, #45)
Arizona State (32-23, #52)
Kent State (40-16, #46)

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

27m

The top-16 national seeds for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship are being announced beginning at noon today on ESPN2. Before the college baseball tournament selection show, the official (…)

reply
2hr

Kicking off our countdown for the 2023 football season, we start with No. 98, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4. The Past No. 98 Just (…)

reply
15hr

On Sunday, Clemson won their 11th ACC Tournament Championship and 16th ACC Baseball Championship overall. But the celebrations did not stop with the ACC Championship trophy. Just hours after hoisting the trophy (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home