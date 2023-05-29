Dates/Times for Clemson Regional

Make your plans for Clemson’s first Regional host since 2018.  The Tigers will play Lipscomb Friday at 1 PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The official bracket for the weekend is listed below:

