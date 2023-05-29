Dates/Times for Clemson Regional

Make your plans for Clemson’s first Regional host since 2018. The Tigers will play Lipscomb Friday at 1 PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The official bracket for the weekend is listed below:
No. 5 Clemson is continuing its hot streak straight into hosting an NCAA Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium after winning the ACC Championship Sunday afternoon in dominant fashion — both feats a (…)
Riley Bertram has no shortage of postseason experience as he heads into his first NCAA Tournament with the Clemson baseball team. A first-year graduate transfer from Michigan, Bertram has plenty of (…)
Clemson head coach Erik Bakich spoke with the media following Monday’s selections how where the Tigers learned who they will battle in the regional next weekend. Coach made it clear he is just focused on one (…)
Clemson softball went down to Norman, Oklahoma and narrowly lost in Game 2 against the one-loss Sooners, ending their season 49-12. Head coach John Rittman reflected on the strong season and its end. (…)
On Sunday night, the NCAA announced that Clemson (43-17) is one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship. The regional pairings were announced Monday. The Tigers, (…)
The top-16 national seeds for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship were announced beginning at noon today on ESPN2. We already knew that Clemson is hosting a regional and would be among the (…)
DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon to win Another ACC Championship. The celebration was off the charts for the Tigers. Check out some pictures from the huge win and the celebration (…)
After the 16 hosts sites were announced last night on Twitter, the remainder of the NCAA Baseball Championship field will be announced at noon today on ESPN2. While we know Clemson is hosting and will be (…)
Kicking off our countdown for the 2023 football season, we start with No. 98, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4. The Past No. 98 Just (…)
DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson celebrated Another ACC Championship Sunday afternoon at Durham Bull Athletics Park after defeating Miami. The Clemson Insider was on the field for the postgame celebration. Watch (…)