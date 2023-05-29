Photo Gallery: ACC Baseball Championship

DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon to win Another ACC Championship. The celebration was off the charts for the Tigers.

Check out some pictures from the huge win and the celebration in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.