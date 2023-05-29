Photo Gallery: ACC Baseball Championship

May 29, 2023

DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon to win Another ACC Championship.  The celebration was off the charts for the Tigers.

Check out some pictures from the huge win and the celebration in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

