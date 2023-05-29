Rittman reflects on season after Super Regional defeat

Rittman reflects on season after Super Regional defeat

By May 29, 2023 1:29 pm

Clemson softball went down to Norman, Oklahoma and narrowly lost in Game 2 against the one-loss Sooners, ending their season 49-12. Head coach John Rittman reflected on the strong season and its end.

“They’re champions for a reason and it showed today,” Rittman said. “Secondly, I’m just so proud of the way our Tigers fought. There’s just so little margin of error against a team like Oklahoma, but for us to come in here and play the way we did… it’s just a testament to our players, our staff.”

The Tigers held a two-run lead a strike away from victory Saturday but it wasn’t meant to be and they fell in extra innings. Oklahoma hasn’t lost at home since Feb. 2020 and that ended up being the difference. With the season coming to a close, Rittman reflected on his relationship with all of the players.

“My heart hurts for our players,” he said. “They’ve given everything to this program, especially the ones that are wearing the uniform for the last time. Couldn’t be more proud of them and their contributions to the program. Can’t wait to see the women they become moving forward.”

With two Super Regional berths in four years of the program, the Tigers have plenty to build on as they head into the offseason.

