Clemson named top-4 national seed

By May 29, 2023 11:49 am

The top-16 national seeds for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship were announced beginning at noon today on ESPN2.

We already knew that Clemson is hosting a regional and would be among the top eight national seeds, but now we know for sure that the Tigers (43-17, No. 6) are one of the top four national seeds as projected.

Arkansas, Florida and Wake Forest are also top-four national seeds along with the Tigers.

During the selection show, it was announced that Wake Forest is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Florida (No. 2 overall seed), Arkansas (No. 3) and then Clemson (No. 4).

The other top eight seeds as announced today are No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Virginia and No. 8 Stanford.

The rest of the top-16 national seeds are as follows:

No. 9 Miami

No. 10 Coastal Carolina

No. 11 Oklahoma State

No. 12 Kentucky

No. 13 Auburn

No. 14 Indiana State

No. 15 South Carolina

No. 16 Alabama

You can see Clemson’s NCAA Regional field here: LINK.

reply
reply
