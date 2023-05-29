Watch Clemson Celebrate Another ACC Championship

DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson celebrated Another ACC Championship Sunday afternoon at Durham Bull Athletics Park after defeating Miami.
The Clemson Insider was on the field for the postgame celebration. Watch the celebration and awards ceremony on TCITV:
On Sunday night, the NCAA announced that Clemson (43-17) is one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship. The regional pairings were announced today. The Tigers (…)
The top-16 national seeds for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship are being announced beginning at noon today on ESPN2. Before the college baseball tournament selection show, the official (…)
DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon to win Another ACC Championship. The celebration was off the charts for the Tigers. Check out some pictures from the huge win and the celebration (…)
After the 16 hosts sites were announced last night on Twitter, the remainder of the NCAA Baseball Championship field will be announced at noon today on ESPN2. While we know Clemson is hosting and will be (…)
Kicking off our countdown for the 2023 football season, we start with No. 98, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4. The Past No. 98 Just (…)
On Sunday, the Clemson Tiger baseball program took home their first ACC Tournament Championship since 2016. It marks the fourth ACC Championship for the Clemson athletic department this year. The (…)
DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson defeated Miami 11-5 Sunday afternoon at Goodmon Field to win the ACC Championship. Watch head coach Erik Bakich, MVP Caden Grice and Riley Bertram discuss the championship win (…)
On Sunday, Clemson won their 11th ACC Tournament Championship and 16th ACC Baseball Championship overall. But the celebrations did not stop with the ACC Championship trophy. Just hours after hoisting the trophy (…)
Fresh off their ACC Championship on Sunday afternoon, #6 Clemson knows it will be one of the 16 regional hosts sites announced tonight and have also locked up one of the all-important top-eight national seeds. (…)
Erik Bakich was introduced as head coach of Clemson baseball June 16, 2022. Following his near-decade coaching Michigan, Bakich came in with promises for success ahead of his first season coaching the Tigers. (…)