2024 Carolina native announces Clemson offer

A highly touted safety in the class of 2024 announced Tuesday night that he has received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Fuquay-Varina High School’s Malcolm Ziglar made the new offer public on social media. Ziglar is a North Carolina native and made his visit to the Tigers Tuesday.

Ziglar has more than two dozen offers, including all of the major schools in the Carolinas.

He is the nation’s No. 26 safety and No. 282 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

-Photo courtesy of Malcolm Ziglar on Twitter (@malcolmziglar)