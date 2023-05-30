97 days away from football kickoff

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 97, a storied number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 97

Malliciah Goodman played for the Tigers from 2009-12. The Florence, South Carolina native earned All-ACC Freshmen honors and finished his career with 150 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He was also the defensive MVP in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl. After his Clemson career, Goodman was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round and played for four years in the NFL.

The Current No. 97

As of May 30, no player on the 2023 Clemson football team will wear No. 97.