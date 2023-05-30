Bakich gives update on injuries heading into regional

Health is essential for any team trying to make a deep postseason run, something Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich understands.

Bakich gave updates on two Clemson relievers heading into this weekend’s regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Sophomore righthanded pitcher Casey Tallent, who has not pitched since the regular season finale against North Carolina, is close to returning to action.

“He’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow,” Bakich said. “Expecting him to feel fine and be back on the active roster and be good for at least an inning or two this weekend, but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. If he doesn’t feel good tomorrow, we won’t risk it.”

Junior righthander Rob Hughes suffered from lower back tightness in the team’s ACC Tournament victory over Boston College, but Bakich said Hughes is fine ahead of the postseason.