Bakich talks pitching rotation before regional

For the majority of the season, Clemson has run out the trio of Ethan Darden, Austin Gordon and Caden Grice as their starting pitchers on the weekend.

First-year head coach Erik Bakich did not change the rotation for ACC Tournament play and will not change it for the team’s upcoming regional either.

“We’ll go kind of the same way we did with the Friday, Saturday, Sunday games this past weekend,” Bakich said. “We got Gordon leading us off and Caden for game two and we’ll just kind of see where we’re at.”

Despite having a rough game plan heading into the weekend, Bakich is not taking any options off the table ahead of the postseason.

“From a pitching standpoint, we’ll map it out one game at a time,” Bakich said. “This time of year, you can’t really do preparation multiple games in advance. When it’s these types of tournaments, where it’s one winner to advance, you really have to sell out and do whatever it takes to come out on top.”

The Tigers will begin their regional on Friday at 1 p.m. when they take on Lipscomb. The game will be televised on ESPN+.