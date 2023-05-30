Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Wednesday

Clemson will host its first of two one-day camps on Wednesday and a number of high school recruits will be in town.

Here is a list of some of the names who will be in Clemson to work alongside head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

Among the headliners are 2025 four-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah and 2024 offensive lineman Graham Uter, two names that have been on the Tigers’ radar for awhile.

2024 QB Pate Merchant

2024 ATH Javon Richardson (Holds one Division I offer)

2024 DB Tyshawn Sanders (Holds six Division I offers)

2024 OL Graham Uter (Holds one Division I offer)

2024 OL Jordan Weekes (Holds one Division I offer)

2024 TE/LB Skyler Zimmerman (holds three Division I offers)

2025 WR Josiah Abdullah (four-star)

2025 QB Noah Guenther

2025 DE Eric Hazzard

2025 LB Landen Heath

2025 DL/OL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezelea

2025 QB Gavin Owens (Holds seven Division I offers)

2025 QB Marc Owen-Chancey

2025 WR Marshall Pritchett (holds six Division I offers)

2025 TE Miles Uter

2025 QB TJ Wilcox (Holds two Division I offers)

2026 OL Moses Harper

2026 S Syr Hunter

2026 WR Trey Lawrence

2026 QB Bryson Riggins

This is not a complete list of recruits in Clemson for camp, but a compilation of names confirmed by The Clemson Insider.