Clemson Baseball Regional: Team & Postseason Overviews

With Clemson Baseball hosting a regional for the first time since 2018 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, we take take a quick look at the teams in the field. In this Clemson Regional preview, get to know the teams from both a statistical comparison and a quick NCAA Tournament history.
|Clemson Regional Overview
|Clemson
|Tennessee
|Charlotte
|Lipscomb
|Average
|.308
|.290
|.265
|.257
|Runs/Game
|7.5
|7.7
|6.8
|6.8
|2B/3B/HR
|125/11/64
|101/15/114
|104/3/97
|95/5/106
|BB/HBP/K
|290/62/461
|323/58/500
|343/57/525
|330/76/530
|Stolen Bases
|97-119
|55-67
|34-51
|99-127
|ERA
|4.33
|3.68
|4.95
|5.06
|Opp BA
|.250
|.224
|.247
|.236
|BB/HBP/K
|239/66/567
|158/37/636
|233/54/573
|221/63/536
|Fielding %
|.978
|.974
|.979
|.969
|Errors
|49
|49
|44
|65
|#1-Seed Clemson Tigers
|Record:
|43-17 (20-10; 3rd ACC)
|Home Record:
|24-10
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|44 (0 titles/12 CWS/9 Supers)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|121-95 (.560)
|All-Time Record vs. Tennessee
|23-11 (Home: 14-13/NCAA: 1-1)
|All-Time Record vs. Charlotte
|14-3 (Home: 10-2/NCAA: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb
|0-0 (Home: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)
|#2-Seed Tennessee Volunteers
|Record:
|38-19 (16-14, T-7th SEC)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 4-12/Neutral: 1-2
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|13 (0 titles/5 CWS/4 Supers)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|42-27 (.609)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|11-23 (Road: 3-14/NCAA: 1-1)
|All-Time Record vs. Charlotte
|4-2 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-1)
|All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb
|13-2 (Neutral: 1-0)
|#3-Seed Charlotte 49ers
|Record:
|34-26 (17-12, 3rd C-USA)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 10-13/Neutral: 5-1
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|6 (0 title/0 CWS/0 Super)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|4-12 (.250)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|3-14 (Road: 2-10/NCAA: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Tennessee
|2-4 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-1)
|All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)
|#4-Seed Lipscomb Bisons
|Record:
|36-24 (23-7, 1st Atlantic Sun)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 14-15/Neutral: 4-2
|Previous NCAA Tournaments:
|2 (0 titles/0 CWS/0 Super)
|All-Time NCAA Record:
|1-4 (.200)
|All-Time Record vs. Clemson
|0-0 (Road: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Tennessee
|2-13 (Neutral: 1-0/NCAA: 0-0)
|All-Time Record vs. Charlotte
|0-0 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)
Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.