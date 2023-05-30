Clemson Baseball Regional: Team & Postseason Overviews

With Clemson Baseball hosting a regional for the first time since 2018 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, we take take a quick look at the teams in the field. In this Clemson Regional preview, get to know the teams from both a statistical comparison and a quick NCAA Tournament history.

Clemson Regional Overview Clemson Tennessee Charlotte Lipscomb Average .308 .290 .265 .257 Runs/Game 7.5 7.7 6.8 6.8 2B/3B/HR 125/11/64 101/15/114 104/3/97 95/5/106 BB/HBP/K 290/62/461 323/58/500 343/57/525 330/76/530 Stolen Bases 97-119 55-67 34-51 99-127 ERA 4.33 3.68 4.95 5.06 Opp BA .250 .224 .247 .236 BB/HBP/K 239/66/567 158/37/636 233/54/573 221/63/536 Fielding % .978 .974 .979 .969 Errors 49 49 44 65

#1-Seed Clemson Tigers Record: 43-17 (20-10; 3rd ACC) Home Record: 24-10 Previous NCAA Tournaments: 44 (0 titles/12 CWS/9 Supers) All-Time NCAA Record: 121-95 (.560) All-Time Record vs. Tennessee 23-11 (Home: 14-13/NCAA: 1-1) All-Time Record vs. Charlotte 14-3 (Home: 10-2/NCAA: 0-0) All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb 0-0 (Home: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)

#2-Seed Tennessee Volunteers Record: 38-19 (16-14, T-7th SEC) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 4-12/Neutral: 1-2 Previous NCAA Tournaments: 13 (0 titles/5 CWS/4 Supers) All-Time NCAA Record: 42-27 (.609) All-Time Record vs. Clemson 11-23 (Road: 3-14/NCAA: 1-1) All-Time Record vs. Charlotte 4-2 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-1) All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb 13-2 (Neutral: 1-0)

#3-Seed Charlotte 49ers Record: 34-26 (17-12, 3rd C-USA) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 10-13/Neutral: 5-1 Previous NCAA Tournaments: 6 (0 title/0 CWS/0 Super) All-Time NCAA Record: 4-12 (.250) All-Time Record vs. Clemson 3-14 (Road: 2-10/NCAA: 0-0) All-Time Record vs. Tennessee 2-4 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-1) All-Time Record vs. Lipscomb 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)

#4-Seed Lipscomb Bisons Record: 36-24 (23-7, 1st Atlantic Sun) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 14-15/Neutral: 4-2 Previous NCAA Tournaments: 2 (0 titles/0 CWS/0 Super) All-Time NCAA Record: 1-4 (.200) All-Time Record vs. Clemson 0-0 (Road: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0) All-Time Record vs. Tennessee 2-13 (Neutral: 1-0/NCAA: 0-0) All-Time Record vs. Charlotte 0-0 (Neutral: 0-0/NCAA: 0-0)

