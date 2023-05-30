Clemson makes the cut for Sunshine State safety

Clemson made the cut for a coveted safety recruit in the class of 2024 this week.
Three-star Florida State University School safety Ashton Hampton released his final six schools on Monday. Alongside the Tigers, Hampton included Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Miami.
Top 6️⃣‼️ @ZBlostein247 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/52Kp3sFwSK
— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) May 29, 2023
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is the No. 822 overall recruit and the No. 79 safety in the class of 2024.
As a junior, Hampton logged nearly 48 tackles, eight passes defended, five tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, he hauled in 35 receptions for 696 yards and nine touchdowns.