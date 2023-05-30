Clemson makes the cut for Sunshine State safety

Clemson made the cut for a coveted safety recruit in the class of 2024 this week.

Three-star Florida State University School safety Ashton Hampton released his final six schools on Monday. Alongside the Tigers, Hampton included Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Miami.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is the No. 822 overall recruit and the No. 79 safety in the class of 2024.

As a junior, Hampton logged nearly 48 tackles, eight passes defended, five tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, he hauled in 35 receptions for 696 yards and nine touchdowns.