Top baseball player, brother of current Tiger enters transfer portal

A top college baseball player, and the younger brother of a current Clemson football standout, has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

UNC Greensboro star outfielder Kennedy Jones has entered the portal.

A Southern Conference (SoCon) All-Conference first team performer this season, Jones is the younger brother of Clemson rising fifth-year senior cornerback Sheridan Jones.

As a sophomore this season, Kennedy had a career-high of 14 home runs. He led his team in batting average (.357), hits (86), total bases (144), OPS (1.043) and at-bats (241) while he was second on the team in RBIs (43), runs (46) and slugging percentage (.598).

During the preseason, he was named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List and Preseason All-SoCon first team. He was also recently named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images