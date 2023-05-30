Valerie Cagle Named National Player of the Year

The national player of the year for softball was announced Tuesday night.

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle won the award.

The Yorktown, Virginia, native has continued to rake in the honors this season. She is the reigning ACC Player of the Year, an All-ACC First Team member and was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.

The redshirt junior led the Tigers with a .469 average, .887 slugging percentage and .565 on-base percentage. She clocked 83 hits with 19 home runs, 15 doubles and one triple.

Cagle tallied 57 RBIs, scored 50 runs and stole five bases. A dual threat, she had a 1.56 ERA over 193.0 innings with 25 victories and three saves. She struck out 188 while only allowing 126 hits.